Dr. Cameron Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cameron Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Los Altos)2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is patient and listens to what you are saying. He actually follows up and treats you with the respect and importance you deserve.
About Dr. Cameron Lee, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1528412103
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
