Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cameron Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Cameron Lewis, MD
Dr. Cameron Lewis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
- 1 30 GREENHOUSE RD, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 464-3465
-
2
Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
- 3 48 Route 6, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 248-5556
-
4
Blue Ridge Cardiology PC70 Medical Center Cir Ste 211, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (540) 245-7010
-
5
Augusta Health78 Medical Center Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (540) 932-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Dr Lewis is knowledgeable, empathetic, and listens you your questions and concerns. He was my ent for years and my only complaint is that he recently left the area and I won’t get to see him anymore!
About Dr. Cameron Lewis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1609194695
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.