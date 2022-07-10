Overview of Dr. Cameron Nabavi, MD

Dr. Cameron Nabavi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nabavi works at Mount Carmel Primary and in Grove City, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH and Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.