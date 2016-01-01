Overview of Dr. Cameron Nixon, MD

Dr. Cameron Nixon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tifton, GA. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nixon works at Tift Regional Health System Inc. in Tifton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.