Overview of Dr. Cameron Patthanacharoenphon, MD

Dr. Cameron Patthanacharoenphon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Patthanacharoenphon works at Saint Mary's Health Care in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Byron Center, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Fracture and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.