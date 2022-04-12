Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rokhsar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
New York Cosmetic Skin & Laser Surgery Center901 Stewart Ave Ste 240, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 512-7616
New York328 E 75th St Ofc A, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 285-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rokhsar is a gifted surgeon. He has healed me and my family for 20 yrs. His dedication and expertise has saved our lives in regards to skin cancer. He has performed several Mohs surgeries on our faces and bodies. I'm extremely grateful to him and his staff who have gone above and beyond in all aspects of medicine. From getting an appt. to diagnosis, treatment and follow up. They are tops. I cannot recommend Dr. Rokhsar enough.
About Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Albert Einstein College Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
