Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD

Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Schaeffer works at SCHAEFFER CAMERON MD OFFICE in Lexington, KY with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schaeffer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cameron S Schaeffer MD Psc
    1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 601, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 275-5437
  2. 2
    Univ. Pediatric Urology PC
    2100 Clinch Ave Ste 120, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 637-7290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386622363
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Pediatric Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaeffer has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

