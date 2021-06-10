Overview of Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD

Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Schaeffer works at SCHAEFFER CAMERON MD OFFICE in Lexington, KY with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.