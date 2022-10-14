Dr. Cameron Selent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Selent, MD
Overview of Dr. Cameron Selent, MD
Dr. Cameron Selent, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Selent works at
Dr. Selent's Office Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Infectious Diseases1520 Old Trolley Rd Ste 101, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 567-1300
-
2
Lowcountry Infectious Diseases1938 Charlie Hall Blvd Unit B, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 825-7452Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selent?
I was referred to Dr. Selent and saw him today. He was extremely thorough and spent a great deal of time with me discussing all of my options. He and his staff were extremely professional and compassionate . I feel very fortunate to have been referred to him and totally trust his medical decisions. Thank you, Dr. Selent for your outstanding care.
About Dr. Cameron Selent, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1295119865
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selent has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selent accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selent works at
Dr. Selent has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.