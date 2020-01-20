Dr. Cameron Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Shaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Cameron Shaw, MD
Dr. Cameron Shaw, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Shaw's Office Locations
Colorado Hearing and Balance Clinic175 S Union Blvd Ste 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (303) 662-8600
Cameron Shaw MD PC2105 Academy Cir Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 442-6984
Colorado Plastic Surgery P.c.701 E Hampden Ave Ste 130, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-6632Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. Asks lots of question to get to troubleshoot the pain I was having. Spent lots of time going over my MRI and explaining the results. He is t like other doctors. His goal is to find the problem and a solution. He’s not there to chit-chat and move on to the next patient. I am so glad he’s one of (too) many docs!
About Dr. Cameron Shaw, MD
- Neurotology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
