Dr. Cameron Shaw, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at Colorado Hearing and Balance Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.