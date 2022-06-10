Dr. Cameron Sloat, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Sloat, DDS
Overview
Dr. Cameron Sloat, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Sloat works at
Locations
-
1
Quail Springs Dental Care14221 N Pennsylvania Ave Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 337-9817Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloat?
Dr. Sloat and his team are the best of the best. From the moment you walk through the door through cleanings, orthodontics, and more, they are the most welcoming place to go. The team at reception is great - they are meticulous with scheduling and help find ways to keep costs low. The hygienists always take time to explain what is happening and give you options about treatment. Everyone remembers your name! As a single parent, they are so accommodating when I bring my little in with me - this takes off a huge load of stress. I've been to 3 dentists in the OKC Metro area, and this is the only dentist that has made me feel seen, heard, and valued as a person, not just a form of income. I've been seeing them for extensive dental and orthodontist work for nearly a year and 10/10 would recommend every time.
About Dr. Cameron Sloat, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1962715227
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloat accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sloat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sloat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloat works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.