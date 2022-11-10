Dr. Cameron Wick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Wick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cameron Wick, MD
Dr. Cameron Wick, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Boonshoft School Of Medicine - Wright State University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Wick works at
Dr. Wick's Office Locations
Barnes Jewish Hospital - Center for Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7509Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Hearing and Balance Disorders at St. Luke's Hospital226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 58, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 453-0001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital Medical Office1040 N Mason Rd Bldg 4, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-7509Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Department of Otolaryngology660 S Euclid Ave # 8115, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 273-1589
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have Meniere's Disease and was having several severe vertigo attacks per week. They most usually included vomiting and upset stomach. I also have tinnitus and hearing loss. I could not work and was dependent on my husband for daily living and to even walk when I was having an attack. I was afraid to go in public by myself because of the constant attacks. I'm so thankful that I went to Dr. Wick, who listened to me and performed several tests and then prescribed Betahistine. It has been a miracle drug! The vertigo has completely stopped now for 10 months. I have my life back! I highly recommend Dr. Wick!
About Dr. Cameron Wick, MD
- Neurotology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Case Western Reserve/ Uh Cleveland
- Boonshoft School Of Medicine - Wright State University
- Washington and Lee University
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wick accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wick has seen patients for Vertigo, Otitis Media and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Wick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wick.
