Overview of Dr. Cameron Wick, MD

Dr. Cameron Wick, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Boonshoft School Of Medicine - Wright State University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Wick works at Barnes-Jewish in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO and Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Otitis Media and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.