Overview

Dr. Camil Sader, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Sader works at Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL and Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.