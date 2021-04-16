Overview of Dr. Camila Arnaudo, MD

Dr. Camila Arnaudo, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Arnaudo works at Bloomington Advanced Surgery Center in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.