Dr. Camila De Amorim Paiva, MD
Overview of Dr. Camila De Amorim Paiva, MD
Dr. Camila De Amorim Paiva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PARAIBA / CENTER OF SCIENCE.
Dr. De Amorim Paiva's Office Locations
Osvaldo Halphen M D P A4308 Alton Rd Ste 320, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 534-2926Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Thierry Jacquemin D.o. P.a3850 Bird Rd Ste 501, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 667-1511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Camila Paiva is the best. She is super sweet and actually treats you like a real person, not just another chart or treatment she has to do. She is very punctual, has never made me wait for any of my appointments. Very careful and thorough in her work, explains to you EVERYTHING she does, and stays with you until all your questions are answered. If you were looking for an amazing OB-GYN this is it!
About Dr. Camila De Amorim Paiva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942615018
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PARAIBA / CENTER OF SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Amorim Paiva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Amorim Paiva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
