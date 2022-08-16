Dr. Camila Masias Castanon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masias Castanon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camila Masias Castanon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Camila Masias Castanon, MD
Dr. Camila Masias Castanon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Masias Castanon works at
Dr. Masias Castanon's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Miami Cancer Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 601, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Camila Masias Castanon is the most sweet, compassionate, caring, humble, knowledgeable and understanding provider that I have ever come across. The exceptional care that she provides demonstrates the great person and provider that she is. Dr. Masias Castanon listens attentively to all your needs and is extremely dedicated to her profession. I was diagnosed with ITP and was extremely frightened throughout the process. Dr. Masias Castanon made me feel secure and well informed in every decision that I made by thoroughly explaining the whole process in detail without rush. Dr. Masias Castanon is really dedicated to her profession. Even on the days that she was not in the clinic she took the time to provide me with my laboratory results and prescribed me the medications needed. She gives you that secureness, empathy and warmth needed throughout difficult times, which is what the healthcare system is lacking on these days. I absolutely with no doubt recommend this provider. Thank you! :)
About Dr. Camila Masias Castanon, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1518245489
Education & Certifications
- Hematology-Oncology, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Internal Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center
- – Internal Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Residency In Emergency Medicine At Beth Israel Medical Center
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Masias Castanon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masias Castanon accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Masias Castanon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Masias Castanon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masias Castanon works at
Dr. Masias Castanon speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Masias Castanon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masias Castanon.
