Dr. Alvarado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camille Alvarado, DO
Overview of Dr. Camille Alvarado, DO
Dr. Camille Alvarado, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT.
Dr. Alvarado works at
Dr. Alvarado's Office Locations
Connecticut Mental Health Specialists270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-5570
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alverado is wonderful! She is very understanding and one of the best psychiatrists that I have ever seen. I always leave her office feeling much better than when I came in for my appointment.
About Dr. Camille Alvarado, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1417393356
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry

