Dr. Camille Azar, MD
Overview
Dr. Camille Azar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Azar works at
Locations
St. Mary-Corwin Physician Partners - Gastroenterology1020 Lakeview Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 557-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Treats patients as family members. Really listens to patient's concerns and physical complaints.
About Dr. Camille Azar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265477046
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island Coll Hosp-Coney
- Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine
Dr. Azar works at
