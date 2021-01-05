Dr. Camille Bitar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Bitar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Camille Bitar, MD
Dr. Camille Bitar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from American University of Beirut, Faculty of Medicine - Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bitar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bitar's Office Locations
-
1
Covington office121 Lakeview Cir Ste A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 643-0075
-
2
Bitar's Specialty Clinic7020 Highway 190 Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 643-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bitar?
I had chronic infections on a leg ulcer for 6 years. Antibiotics were affecting my kidney functions and I was close to needing dialysis. Dr. Bitar found the right medications for the particular kinds of bugs I was suffering from. There were basically 4 different bugs at various times. Four years ago I was cured after 6 years of problems.
About Dr. Camille Bitar, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1346231834
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University - Pediatrics
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore - Transitional Year
- American University of Beirut, Faculty of Medicine - Beirut, Lebanon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bitar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitar works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.