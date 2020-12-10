Dr. Boon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camille Boon, MD
Overview of Dr. Camille Boon, MD
Dr. Camille Boon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Boon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boon's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Houston Ob.gyn. Llp929 Gessner Rd Ste 2150, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 935-9791
-
2
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boon?
I work at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and was referred to Dr Boon by a fellow hospital employee who works on the Labor & Delivery floor. Dr Boon is wonderful. She has been my OB for two years, and delivered my first baby. She is kind, calm and is an all around great doctor. I had a great birth experience and totally trust Dr Boon. She’s one of the go-to OBs for a lot of the hospital staff including Labor and Delivery nurses, which says a lot! Her staff is also wonderful. I always got prompt call-backs from her nurse to answer the many questions of a first time mom. I highly recommend Dr Boon and her team!
About Dr. Camille Boon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932377512
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boon works at
Dr. Boon has seen patients for Breech Position and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Boon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.