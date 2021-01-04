See All Oncologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Camille Labrecque, MD

Oncology
4.5 (16)
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Camille Labrecque, MD

Dr. Camille Labrecque, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Labrecque's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1397 Galleria Dr Ste 203, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hysteroscopy
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Hysteroscopy
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 04, 2021
    Dr. Faulkner is a life saver. She was amazing from the moment I first visited her with problems. When we found it was Cancer, she was there no matter what, compassionate and caring. I thank her for my life, I am 8 years Cancer free.
    christine bowers mari — Jan 04, 2021
    About Dr. Camille Labrecque, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568481828
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Labrecque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Labrecque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Labrecque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labrecque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labrecque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labrecque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.