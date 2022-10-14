See All Otolaryngologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Camille Graham, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (30)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Camille Graham, MD

Dr. Camille Graham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Graham works at Allergy ENT Clinic NE TX in Rockwall, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX, Greenville, TX and Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy ENT Clinic NE TX
    3000 Horizon Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 772-4200
  2. 2
    Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - Camille A Graham MD
    4521 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 548-7555
  3. 3
    Allergy ENT Clinic of NE Texas
    4000 MEDICAL PKWY, Greenville, TX 75401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 454-6481
  4. 4
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe
    6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 454-6481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?

    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr Graham is simply amazing. I have been seeing her for about 8 years now. She did surgery on my nose/throat and did a wonderful job. I have referred several people to her and all have been very happy. Her staff has improved much over those 8 years. I also learned that if you book an appointment before school gets out, you never have to wait. But, if you do it after about 230, you are in there with a million kids getting allergy shots so, even if your wait is short, it seems like forever. I would not change my ENT from her unless I was absolutely forced to, and then I would go down fighting.
    — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Camille Graham, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Camille Graham, MD.

    About Dr. Camille Graham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720003569
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

