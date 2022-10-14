Overview of Dr. Camille Graham, MD

Dr. Camille Graham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Graham works at Allergy ENT Clinic NE TX in Rockwall, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX, Greenville, TX and Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.