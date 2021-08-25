Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haisley-Royster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Commonwealth Dermatology7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 282-0831
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
My whole family sees this dermatologist. Aside from being smart and competent, Dr. Royster is kind, empathetic and friendly. She takes her time with you, listens well and treats you with respect. More and more, the way I’m treated as a person when I am a patient is nearly as important to me as the actual medical treatment. Dr. Royster is a pro at both.
- 27 years of experience
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University School Of Med
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University Of Akron
Dr. Haisley-Royster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haisley-Royster accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haisley-Royster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haisley-Royster has seen patients for Psoriasis, Acne and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haisley-Royster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Haisley-Royster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haisley-Royster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haisley-Royster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haisley-Royster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.