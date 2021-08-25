See All Dermatologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Haisley-Royster works at Commonwealth Dermatology in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Acne and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Lucariello, MD
Dr. Richard Lucariello, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Sharon Camden, MD
Dr. Sharon Camden, MD
4.7 (55)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Dermatology
    7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 282-0831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psoriasis
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Psoriasis
Acne
Athlete's Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haisley-Royster?

    Aug 25, 2021
    My whole family sees this dermatologist. Aside from being smart and competent, Dr. Royster is kind, empathetic and friendly. She takes her time with you, listens well and treats you with respect. More and more, the way I’m treated as a person when I am a patient is nearly as important to me as the actual medical treatment. Dr. Royster is a pro at both.
    Sharon O — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haisley-Royster to family and friends

    Dr. Haisley-Royster's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haisley-Royster

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD.

    About Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366404816
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Duke University School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Akron
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haisley-Royster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haisley-Royster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haisley-Royster works at Commonwealth Dermatology in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Haisley-Royster’s profile.

    Dr. Haisley-Royster has seen patients for Psoriasis, Acne and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haisley-Royster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Haisley-Royster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haisley-Royster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haisley-Royster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haisley-Royster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Camille Haisley-Royster, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.