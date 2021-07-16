See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Camille Jones, MD

Internal Medicine
2.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Camille Jones, MD

Dr. Camille Jones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Healing Hands Family Health Ctr in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Hands Family Health Ctr
    23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 156, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 257-0680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 16, 2021
    Dr Jones has always been a caring doctor. She was my doctor when they where located on 7mile rd and Hayes. She has a good spirit. I moved to Wayne Mi and I want Dr Jones to be my doctor again. I pray God make that happen for me again in Jesus name.
    Belinda Ray — Jul 16, 2021
    About Dr. Camille Jones, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558337147
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Camille Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Healing Hands Family Health Ctr in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

