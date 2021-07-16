Overview of Dr. Camille Jones, MD

Dr. Camille Jones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Healing Hands Family Health Ctr in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.