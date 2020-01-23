Dr. Camille Semple, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Semple, DO
Overview
Dr. Camille Semple, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Locations
Access Women's Health - OB/GYN, LLC215 Sunset Rd Ste 204, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (609) 871-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Upon my very first office visit with Dr Semple, I knew she was a keeper. It wasn't like any of my other doctor experiences. She enters the room with a soft knock, then comes in with a warm and sincere smile. She ask how you're doing while looking at you as she speaks. Wow, I was impressed, most doctors don't engage in casual conversation and most don't listen or look at you ...I felt this is a doctor who really cares. This happens on all of my visits. Doctor Semple really,really cares about her patients. I've been with her about 10 years. She's out of my network but it's worth it to pay out of pocket. She listens !!! She cares!!! I love her Irma kendrick
About Dr. Camille Semple, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital

- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Semple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.