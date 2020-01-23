See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Willingboro, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Camille Semple, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Camille Semple, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Semple works at Replenish Center in Willingboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Access Women's Health - OB/GYN, LLC
    215 Sunset Rd Ste 204, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 871-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Acne
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Acne
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neurotransmitter Imbalance Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Upon my very first office visit with Dr Semple, I knew she was a keeper. It wasn't like any of my other doctor experiences. She enters the room with a soft knock, then comes in with a warm and sincere smile. She ask how you're doing while looking at you as she speaks. Wow, I was impressed, most doctors don't engage in casual conversation and most don't listen or look at you ...I felt this is a doctor who really cares. This happens on all of my visits. Doctor Semple really,really cares about her patients. I've been with her about 10 years. She's out of my network but it's worth it to pay out of pocket. She listens !!! She cares!!! I love her Irma kendrick
    — Jan 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Camille Semple, DO
    About Dr. Camille Semple, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871541938
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Camille Semple, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Semple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Semple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Semple works at Replenish Center in Willingboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Semple’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Semple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semple.

