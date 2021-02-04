Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gualtieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD
Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.
North Carolina Neuropsychiatry1829 E Franklin St Ste 400, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 785-5055
NCNeuropsychiatry13251 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 121, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 785-5055Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
I have only seen him twice he seems like he cares about my problem, and wants to help me solve it.
- 54 years of experience
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Gualtieri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gualtieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gualtieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gualtieri has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gualtieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gualtieri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gualtieri.
