Overview of Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD

Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.



Dr. Gualtieri works at North Carolina Neuropsychiatry in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.