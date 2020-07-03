Dr. Camilo Gabiana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabiana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camilo Gabiana, MD
Overview
Dr. Camilo Gabiana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Diseases, Inc.1130 Talbotton Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 641-6900
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown710 Center St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 571-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Gabiana He is funny compassionate and caring He has been my doctor for years Gloria Jackson
About Dr. Camilo Gabiana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabiana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabiana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabiana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabiana has seen patients for Nausea, Unexplained Weight Loss and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabiana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabiana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabiana.
