Overview

Dr. Camilo Gabiana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Gabiana works at Gastrointestinal Diseases, Inc. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Unexplained Weight Loss and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.