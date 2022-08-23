Dr. Camilo Gonima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camilo Gonima, MD
Overview of Dr. Camilo Gonima, MD
Dr. Camilo Gonima, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gonima's Office Locations
Women's Health Texas4458 Medical Dr Ste 705, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1000
Consultants in Womens Health1355 Central Pkwy S Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 349-9300
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-5000
Central Texas Obgyn Associates Pllc3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 684-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Gonima for several years now. They are always quick, responsive, and very helpful.
About Dr. Camilo Gonima, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316964745
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonima has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.