Dr. Camilo Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Camilo Reyes, MD
Dr. Camilo Reyes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
I had a massive sinus problem (Polyps) that need surgery. Dr. Reyes did the surgery and almost a year of follow-up. I can now breath normally for the first time in my life. I can't thank him enough.
About Dr. Camilo Reyes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1437532967
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reyes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.