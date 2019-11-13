Overview of Dr. Camilo Ruiz, DO

Dr. Camilo Ruiz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz works at Sleep and Internal Medicine Specialists - Camilo Ruiz DO PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.