Overview of Dr. Cammual Suttor, MD

Dr. Cammual Suttor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Suttor works at L. William Roberts M. D. Psc in Mount Sterling, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.