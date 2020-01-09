Overview of Dr. Camysha Wright, MD

Dr. Camysha Wright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Plantation, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL and Okeechobee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.