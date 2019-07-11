Dr. Can Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Can Tang, MD
Overview of Dr. Can Tang, MD
Dr. Can Tang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
Orange County Psychiatrist9070 Irvine Center Dr Ste 105, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 363-3325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tang is the best, most caring and supportive psychiatrist I have ever had. He is willing to text and call me off the clock when I need support and welcomes my input and my ideas and feelings into my treatment plan. What a fantastic man and doctor! Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Can Tang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811076508
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Psychiatry
