Dr. Canaan Arceneaux, DO

Family Medicine
2.7 (3)
Overview

Dr. Canaan Arceneaux, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA. 

Dr. Arceneaux works at Mercy Gastroenterology in Springfield, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Associates At Springfield
    1001 Baltimore Pike Ste 109, Springfield, PA 19064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 690-1776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Nice visit. Very easy to speak with. I believe I will receive excellent health care. Love a doctor who listens to your concerns
    Joanne Rossi — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Canaan Arceneaux, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184152100
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arceneaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arceneaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arceneaux works at Mercy Gastroenterology in Springfield, PA. View the full address on Dr. Arceneaux’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arceneaux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arceneaux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arceneaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arceneaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

