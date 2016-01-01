Dr. Canaan Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Canaan Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Canaan Harris, MD
Dr. Canaan Harris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Canaan L. Harris, MD1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1001, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 930-1977
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Canaan Harris, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1023166444
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Med Coll Penn
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
