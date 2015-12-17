Dr. Herrygers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canaan Herrygers, MD
Overview of Dr. Canaan Herrygers, MD
Dr. Canaan Herrygers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Dr. Herrygers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Herrygers' Office Locations
-
1
Unifour pediatrics5259 VILLAGE MARKET, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-0333
-
2
Pediatric Health Care Alliance PA4446 E Fletcher Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrygers?
my baby & i LOVE Dr herrygers. So sad we had to move & get a new Dr. but we'll forsure visit. i couldnt have chosen someone better. Grayson & i love you!
About Dr. Canaan Herrygers, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1972828499
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrygers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrygers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrygers works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrygers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrygers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrygers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrygers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.