Dr. Candace Fortune, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Folsom, CA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Candace Fortune, MD

Dr. Candace Fortune, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Fortune works at Candace Marita Fortune MD in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fortune's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Candace Marita Fortune MD
    1641 Creekside Dr Ste 102, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Candace Marita Fortune MD
    785 Orchard Dr Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 984-4300
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 23, 2020
    She is very professional, timely and ask appropriate questions, Family member has been seeing her for many years with no issues. I have always been present for appointments as she sees my son.
    — Jul 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Candace Fortune, MD
    About Dr. Candace Fortune, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447360482
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Candace Fortune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortune works at Candace Marita Fortune MD in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fortune’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortune. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

