Dr. Candace Glenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Glenn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candace Glenn, MD is a Dermatologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Dr. Glenn works at
Locations
-
1
Winter Park East Office132 Benmore Dr, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 299-7333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glenn?
I love Dr. Glenn! She is very professional, caring and knows her skin problems. She took one look at my son’s skin and knew immediately what the problem was. I have sent many family and friends to her and will continue to do so. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Candace Glenn, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154681039
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glenn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glenn works at
Dr. Glenn has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glenn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Glenn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glenn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.