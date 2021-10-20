Dr. Candace Hrelec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrelec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Hrelec, MD
Overview of Dr. Candace Hrelec, MD
Dr. Candace Hrelec, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Hrelec works at
Dr. Hrelec's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0018Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Intubated in December 2020. While still in a rehabilitation facility, my daughter made an appointment and my son paid for the transport to Cleveland Clinic’s Crile Building where I meant Dr. Hrelec who diagnosed my right vocal cord as paralyzed; treated the paralyzed vocal cord. What a difference then-I could talk, eat and swallow! After three more trips and nine months later I now have a normal vocal cord. What professional expertise! Very thorough, professional, and dedicated.
About Dr. Candace Hrelec, MD
- Laryngology
- English
- Female
- 1497043186
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
