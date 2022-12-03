See All Pediatricians in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Candace Smith-King, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Candace Smith-King, MD

Dr. Candace Smith-King, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM).

Dr. Smith-King works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (General Pediatrics) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith-King's Office Locations

    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (General Pediatrics) - Grand Rapids
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (General Pediatrics) - Grand Rapids
330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 391-8810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr Smith King is always so patient and such a kind spirit she is very compassionate and caring
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Candace Smith-King, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750336509
    Education & Certifications

    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center/Msu
    • Michigan State University (CHM)
