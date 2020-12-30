See All Dermatologists in Lakeway, TX
Dr. Candace Thrash, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Candace Thrash, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Dr. Thrash works at Fresh Dermatology in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fresh Dermatology
    1008 Ranch Road 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 615-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Dr Thrash is perfect. During my latest skin screening she biopsied a spot which ended up being melanoma. She called me with the results on a Sunday afternoon and set me up with a dermatology surgeon. Friendly, professional, talented, reassuring and motivated to do the best she can for her patients. Mine ended up being in situ, “cured” following a procedure with the recommended surgeon.. Thanks, Dr Thrash!
    About Dr. Candace Thrash, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093764664
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Internship
    • Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Candace Thrash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thrash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thrash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thrash has seen patients for Hair Loss, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thrash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

