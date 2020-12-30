Dr. Candace Thrash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Thrash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candace Thrash, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Locations
Fresh Dermatology1008 Ranch Road 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734 Directions (512) 615-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thrash is perfect. During my latest skin screening she biopsied a spot which ended up being melanoma. She called me with the results on a Sunday afternoon and set me up with a dermatology surgeon. Friendly, professional, talented, reassuring and motivated to do the best she can for her patients. Mine ended up being in situ, “cured” following a procedure with the recommended surgeon.. Thanks, Dr Thrash!
About Dr. Candace Thrash, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093764664
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas
- Dermatology
