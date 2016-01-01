Overview

Dr. Candace White, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. White works at Emory at Miller Grove Primary Care in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.