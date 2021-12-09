Dr. Candance Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candance Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Candance Gonzalez, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Capital Regional Surgical Associates2626 Care Dr Ste 206, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 739-6283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gonzales is amazing. Very effective in communicating procedures and establishing expectations. And her bedside manners ate so gracious and uplifting. If I ever need surgery again, I'm hoping Dr Gonzales will be available. Pastor James Saulter
About Dr. Candance Gonzalez, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1811351364
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
