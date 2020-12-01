Dr. Candance Kimbrough-Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimbrough-Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candance Kimbrough-Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Candance Kimbrough-Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Medical Center
Dermatology and Surgery Specialists of North Atlanta4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 971-3376Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimbrough-Green?
Extremely friendly, knowledgeable and personable! Dr. Kimbrough-Green took her time to listen to me (and my daughter when she was a patient) and hear my questions. I drive over 45 minutes to her office in Marietta and it is worth my time.
About Dr. Candance Kimbrough-Green, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1366428146
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimbrough-Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimbrough-Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimbrough-Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimbrough-Green has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimbrough-Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimbrough-Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimbrough-Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimbrough-Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimbrough-Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.