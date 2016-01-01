Overview

Dr. Candi Jump, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Jump works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.