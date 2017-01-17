Dr. Candi Nobles-James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nobles-James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candi Nobles-James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candi Nobles-James, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Mercer Medicine LLC250 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 301-2382Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. James at the Jones Center today where she is now practicing. I cannot express how much I enjoy being under her care. She goes above and beyond the call of duty, and makes me feel like I am receiving the best care possible. She answers each of my questions and takes my input under consideration. She is the best endocrinologist I have ever visited in my 17 years of having Type 1 Diabetes and would recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Candi Nobles-James, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245316801
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nobles-James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nobles-James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nobles-James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nobles-James has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nobles-James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nobles-James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nobles-James.
