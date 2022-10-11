Dr. Candice Chipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Chipman, MD
Dr. Candice Chipman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I 1st saw Dr. Chipman in the fall of 2021. I had a gastric sleeve back in May 2015, at a facility that has since closed, I had been experiencing awful reflux & Gerd. Dr. Chipman sent me for many tests, changed my reflux medicine; when that didn't fix my issue she gave me an option to have revision surgery to a bypass. My bypass was done August 2022, my reflux is completely gone. Dr. Chipman treats her patients like family. I am so grateful for her gift to help people. She is an advocate to her patients. She is a hands on caring doctor.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649582214
- Abington Jefferson Health
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
- ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Chipman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chipman accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chipman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chipman.
