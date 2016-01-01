Dr. Candice Fraser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Fraser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U Conn Htlh Ctr and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
St Lukes Hospital1111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-4922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Juno Medical2119 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026 Directions (212) 300-2836Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 8:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Medical College
- U Conn Htlh Ctr
- St. Francis College
Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fraser speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
