See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Candice Geary, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Candice Geary, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Candice Geary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Geary works at Totalcare for Women in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA, Moyock, NC and Elizabeth City, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Totalcare for Women
    667 Kingsborough Sq Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-2322
  2. 2
    Dr Robert A Johnson
    700 Independence Cir Ste 1D, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 497-1400
  3. 3
    109 Currituck Commerical Dr Ste B, Moyock, NC 27958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 232-1210
  4. 4
    1141 N Road St Ste 1, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 338-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Geary?

    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Geary's office is run very well. I liked being able to fill out the intake forms online, but you can also just print and fill them out at home so that you don't have to sit in the reception area to do it. My wait time to be seen was brief and Dr. Geary herself is very professional, kind, and personable. Her assistant was also. They both seemed very competent. Highly recommend.
    Dale A. — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Candice Geary, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Candice Geary, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Geary to family and friends

    Dr. Geary's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Geary

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Candice Geary, MD.

    About Dr. Candice Geary, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639286784
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ny University School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Candice Geary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geary has seen patients for Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Geary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Candice Geary, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.