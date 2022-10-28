Overview

Dr. Candice Geary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Geary works at Totalcare for Women in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA, Moyock, NC and Elizabeth City, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.