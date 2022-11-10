Overview

Dr. Candice Golez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Golez works at Dr. Michael Lloyd, M.D. in Hanford, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.