Dr. Grace-Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candis Grace-Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Candis Grace-Lee, MD
Dr. Candis Grace-Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Grace-Lee's Office Locations
- 1 9000 Franklin Square Dr Ste 2SB, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 931-9280
White Marsh Psychiatric Associates LLC5024 Campbell Blvd Ste H, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 931-9280
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Candis Grace-Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1023070414
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grace-Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grace-Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grace-Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grace-Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grace-Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grace-Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.